Slovak government offers Bratislava for peace talks

PM Heger confirms the offer was extended to both Ukraine and Russia.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said he offered that peace talks are held in the Slovak capital.

"We want peace. We want peace for Ukraine, for this whole region. We want this aggression to stop. That is why we offered both the Ukrainian and the Russian side to hold the peace talks in Bratislava," Heger told journalists as he arrived to the cabinet's session this Sunday.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

The cabinet sits to discuss further aid to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok informed previously.

Heger reiterated yesterday that the Slovak government will support Ukraine's EU accession.