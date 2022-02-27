Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

27. Feb 2022 at 13:54

Slovak government offers Bratislava for peace talks

PM Heger confirms the offer was extended to both Ukraine and Russia.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Bratislava CastleBratislava Castle (Source: Unsplash)

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said he offered that peace talks are held in the Slovak capital.

"We want peace. We want peace for Ukraine, for this whole region. We want this aggression to stop. That is why we offered both the Ukrainian and the Russian side to hold the peace talks in Bratislava," Heger told journalists as he arrived to the cabinet's session this Sunday.

The cabinet sits to discuss further aid to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok informed previously.

Heger reiterated yesterday that the Slovak government will support Ukraine's EU accession.

