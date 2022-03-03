Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

3. Mar 2022 at 17:21  I Premium content

Slavín monument painted yellow and blue, Russian Embassy is outraged

Russia has trampled on the memory of the fallen, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in response.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Slavín monument coloured in blue and yellowSlavín monument coloured in blue and yellow (Source: TASR)

Part of the military monument Slavín, a Soviet war memorial in Bratislava, was painted blue and yellow.

The painted parts include the stairs and pillars of the monument, along with an area in front of it. The police wrote on Facebook that they have launched an investigation into this crime, which is classified as damaging someone else's property.

“Through this action, the perpetrator has caused damage of an unspecified amount as a place of reverence within the meaning of the provisions of the Criminal Code, 'enjoys protection under a special regulation’,” police spokesperson Michal Szeiff said. “This will be the subject of further investigation.”

Russian Embassy outraged

The Russian Embassy is outraged by the incident and has asked for the restoration of the monument. It stated that a reverential place was desecrated.

