Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

9. Mar 2022 at 11:35

Ukrainians bring their savings to Slovakia for nothing, as hryvnias cannot be exchanged

Card is better than cash when it comes to hryvnias.

Ján Krempaský
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Some Ukrainians who crossed the Slovak border when fleeing the war took their life savings with them to be able to start a new life.

The Ukrainian currency hryvnia is, however, good for nothing. None of the big banks in Slovakia will exchange this currency for euros.

Those Ukrainians who have only cash are at risk that they will remain without money. Those who did not withdraw money but have it on a card are luckier. They can withdraw euros from most bank ATMs.

For now, the state is not helping Ukrainians who have only hryvnias. The Finance Ministry and National Bank of Slovakia (NBS) only claim that they are monitoring the situation and looking for solutions. They did not share more details.

No clear steps from state

