Ukrainians bring their savings to Slovakia for nothing, as hryvnias cannot be exchanged

Card is better than cash when it comes to hryvnias.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Some Ukrainians who crossed the Slovak border when fleeing the war took their life savings with them to be able to start a new life.

The Ukrainian currency hryvnia is, however, good for nothing. None of the big banks in Slovakia will exchange this currency for euros.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Those Ukrainians who have only cash are at risk that they will remain without money. Those who did not withdraw money but have it on a card are luckier. They can withdraw euros from most bank ATMs.

For now, the state is not helping Ukrainians who have only hryvnias. The Finance Ministry and National Bank of Slovakia (NBS) only claim that they are monitoring the situation and looking for solutions. They did not share more details.

No clear steps from state