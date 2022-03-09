Most Slovaks want to accept refugees but are less happy to see them in their neighbourhood

Most people in Slovakia think that Slovakia should accept refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine. More than 85 percent of Slovakia’s inhabitants support such assistance.
It stems from a Focus poll conducted for the Denník N daily on 1,003 respondents which took place between February 22 and March 1.
The poll also showed that when people were asked whether they would mind a refugee as a neighbour, the openness is a bit less – 71 percent said that they would not mind such a neighbour but almost 30 percent said they would mind.