Parliament approves new legislation for further helping Ukrainian refugees

Refugees also do not have to pay municipal taxes and can open a bank account without the usual documents.

A law called Lex Ukraine, aimed at making the life of Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia easier, was approved by parliament.

The measures introduced by the law are related to healthcare, benefits for those who accommodate Ukrainians, gaining a job in schools as well as the defence and security of Slovakia.

Financial contributions and scholarships

Taking into consideration the maximum workload of the police services deciding on temporary protection stays for refugees from Ukraine, a time limit is set within which all granted temporary, permanent or tolerated stays, which would expire during an emergency situation, will remain valid until two months after the emergency situation is lifted.

The Lex Ukraine law will also allow the provision of personal data of foreigners without their consent, the TASR newswire reported. Those could be offered to either the diplomatic missions or consular offices of foreign states, if the reason is an offer of help.