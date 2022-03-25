Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

25. Mar 2022 at 15:31

New map shows Ukrainian refugees where they can find help

The 'Who Will Help Ukraine' initiative is updating the map continuously.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The Live Map contains points of help for fleeing Ukrainians across Slovakia.The Live Map contains points of help for fleeing Ukrainians across Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

The Who Will Help Ukraine initiative has created a Live Aid Map with information about places throughout Slovakia where refugees from Ukraine can find help. It features collection and dispensing points for material assistance, foreign police, hotspots, community centres for Ukrainians and important state institutions or places where Ukrainian currency can be exchanged, co-founder of the initiative Lucia Pašková informed.

“The information on the map is informative and may change over time, as we are updating the map continuously,” said Pašková, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “Before visiting the selected place, we recommend that you check the opening hours on the website or via the contact number.”

New places can be proposed for inclusion on the map via a questionnaire.

“Our strongest point is interconnection from the very beginning,” said Eduard Šlepeckyj, who runs the call centre for accommodation and is one of the initiative’s coordinators. “We connect with non-profit organisations that are experts in their areas of assistance. We connect volunteers with places where their help is needed, and people who are offering accommodation with those who are looking for it.”

