Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
7. Apr 2022 at 11:15  I Premium content

Repairs of military technology and old Slovak howitzers. Further aid to Ukraine discussed

Unlike some other military technology, like S-300 or MiG jets, it would not need a replacement for the Zuzana howitzers.

Michal Katuška
Michal Katuška
Howitzer ZuzanaHowitzer Zuzana (Source: TASR)

Seized Russian tanks and military vehicles along with damaged Ukrainian military technology might end up at repair companies in Slovakia. As a result, the military aid provided to Ukraine might not be limited to the supplies of fuels and ammunition.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) has confirmed the claims of the US daily Wall Street Journal that Slovakia and the Czech Republic is negotiating a potential service of damaged military technology with Ukraine.

“It will most probably happen,” he added.

At the same time, Slovakia might distribute heavy military equipment to Ukraine – not tanks or armoured vehicles, but the Zuzana howitzers that have been gradually replaced by a more modern version.

Up until now, Slovakia’s military aid to Ukraine has been limited to aviation fuel, diesel, ammunition, surface-to-air missiles, and anti-tank missiles.

Eastern Slovakia already protected by air defence Read more 

Meanwhile, some Czech media outlets have reported that the Czech Republic has become the first NATO country to deliver tanks to Ukraine. Even though the Czech Defence Ministry has not confirmed the claim, pictures have been published, depicting T-72 tanks and BVP-1 armoured vehicles loaded on the wagons in the town of Jihlava, and heading to Ukraine via Slovakia.

At least one Czech coalition MP has confirmed it is a Czech delivery, and another one has thanked the Czech government for this step on social networks.

SkryťRemove ad

Despite the warning Russia addressed to NATO, saying that it would consider any supplies of weapons a legitimate military target, it has failed to stop deliveries from Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Military

Related topics: War in Ukraine

Top stories

Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán

Orbán wins re-election, but faces isolation within the region

Responses to the war prompt a political split within the Visegrad Group, which includes Slovakia.


8 h
Illustrative stock photo

Creating digital vulnerabilities in times of danger

In spite of many governments, politicians and NGOs calling on digital platforms to quickly remove harmful content, their legislative activity seems to go in a different direction.


4 h
The gas pipeline operator Eustream operates pipelines with the capacity 90 billion m3.

Ukraine war shatters confidence in Russian gas flows

Impact of immediate gas cut off could be devastating for industry, experts warn.


21 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad