28. Apr 2022 at 11:19  I Premium content

Witnesses, encrypted messages and secret recordings. What the charges against Fico are based on

Former prime minister and interior minister face organised crime charges.

Roman Cuprik
Roman Cuprik
Smer leader Robert FicoSmer leader Robert Fico (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

Sworn testimonies from four top former law enforcement and tax officials, decrypted messages from the encrypted Threema application found on the phone of convicted mobster Marian Kočner, and recordings from secret meetings held at a secluded hunting cabin.

These are some of the main pieces of evidence that were gathered by police before they decided to charge three-time former prime minister Robert Fico and three-time former interior minister Robert Kaliňák, both of the Smer party. Both men last held ministerial office in 2018.

Kaliňák was arrested during an April 20 police raid as part of an operation codenamed Twilight. Fico, who is a sitting MP, can only be arrested if parliament approves a prosecutor's request to take him into custody.

Police also arrested and charged lawyer Marek Para, as part of the so-called Caiaphas case. Para is a high-profile defence lawyer who has acted for Kočner and for Norbert Bödör, a Nitra-based businessman who is also named in the case file.

The Slovak Spectator has analysed the written charges against Fico and Kaliňák. The document comprises 108 pages.

Police allege organised crime

