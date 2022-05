The latest data show that over 5,000 Ukrainian refugees are employed.

Most Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia who have been granted temporary refuge, making their way on the labour market easier, have not yet gone into work.

The Institute for Social Policy at the Labour Ministry has said that 13 percent of the refugees, that is 5,254 people, have found a job. Most refugees staying in Slovakia are women and children as Ukrainian men cannot leave their homeland.