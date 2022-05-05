Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
5. May 2022 at 16:54

Summer flight routes from Košice Airport announced

Popular service returns.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Stock image.Stock image. (Source: TASR)

Košice airport is gearing up for new flight destinations after two years of the coronavirus pandemic, as the summer season arrives with flights announced to eleven destinations in eight different countries.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Košice Airport spokesperson Karolína Linhartová said the first flight of the summer season, expected to begin at the start of June, will be to Antalya, Turkey.

Related article Flights to Zagreb, Sicily and Dalaman. Summer flight schedule in Bratislava airport launched Read more 

"We are very happy that after two challenging seasons significantly influenced by the pandemic, this summer will see the return of a holiday atmosphere to our airport," said CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Košice Airport Thomas Dworschak.

Meanwhile, a popular packing service has been reintroduced at the airport, while its play area for children has been improved to include new books from a local children's library.

Related article Košice restores direct flights to Germany Read more 

Routes from Košice Airport which will be operated during the summer include to: Burgas, Bulgaria; Brač, Croatia; Larnaca, southern Cyprus; Ercan, northern Cyprus; Hurghada and Marsa Alam, both Egypt; Corfu, Crete, and Rhodos, Greece; Antalya, Turkey; and Monastir, Tunisia.

Currently, five companies operate regular flights from Košice, including Austrian Airlines, LOT Polish Airlines, Ryanair, Wizz Air, and Eurowings.

Airlines

Top stories

News digest: Two MPs kicked out of party after Fico vote

Sporting events should be safer. Despite few barriers, some Ukrainian refugees have trouble finding jobs. Learn more in today's digest.


3 h
OĽaNO leader Igor Matovič and the OĽaNO caucus.

OĽaNO sheds MPs after a failed vote on Fico

Coalition divided in parliamentary vote on allowing arrest and pre-trial custody of former prime minister Robert Fico.


8 h
The Patriot air defence system at the Sliač military airport, central Slovakia, on April 27, 2022.

Slovak air defence systems registered Russian bombing

Latest attacks as close as 100 km from the Slovak border.


4. may
Barbican masonry has been dug up in Trnava.

Archaeologists uncover part of a Trnava barbican

Remains of the fortified structure were found close to the Lower Gate.


2. may

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad