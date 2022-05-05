Summer flight routes from Košice Airport announced

Popular service returns.

Košice airport is gearing up for new flight destinations after two years of the coronavirus pandemic, as the summer season arrives with flights announced to eleven destinations in eight different countries.

Košice Airport spokesperson Karolína Linhartová said the first flight of the summer season, expected to begin at the start of June, will be to Antalya, Turkey.

"We are very happy that after two challenging seasons significantly influenced by the pandemic, this summer will see the return of a holiday atmosphere to our airport," said CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Košice Airport Thomas Dworschak.

Meanwhile, a popular packing service has been reintroduced at the airport, while its play area for children has been improved to include new books from a local children's library.

Routes from Košice Airport which will be operated during the summer include to: Burgas, Bulgaria; Brač, Croatia; Larnaca, southern Cyprus; Ercan, northern Cyprus; Hurghada and Marsa Alam, both Egypt; Corfu, Crete, and Rhodos, Greece; Antalya, Turkey; and Monastir, Tunisia.

Currently, five companies operate regular flights from Košice, including Austrian Airlines, LOT Polish Airlines, Ryanair, Wizz Air, and Eurowings.