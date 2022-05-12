Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

12. May 2022 at 18:06  I Premium content

Slovakia coach Ramsay: I'm nervous as always

The boys will try hard, coach says.

Boris Vanya
Craig Ramsay.Craig Ramsay. (Source: TASR)

This will be his fourth Ice Hockey World Championship as coach of Slovakia and it may as well be his last. "If we play our game we can beat anybody," CRAIG RAMSAY said before the 2022 tournament.

This tournament will be a little different to the Olympics. It's a different team with different players. What are your expectations?

Every team we had has been different. In this case we're going to have a lot changes from the Olympic team. That's the nature of the game. Not everybody can be available. We're trying new players; we expect that they will play hard, fast, and we will try to continue with the progress we have made. I never make any predictions for results but the boys will try hard. That is all I can say.

Personally, will it be a little bit easier now? After the Olympics the Slovak mission is over, the bronze medal a huge success. Do you feel under pressure?

