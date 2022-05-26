Massive tailback at Ubľa border crossing eases

Temporary solution approved for taking used cars to Ukraine.

A month-long permanent tailback at a border crossing with Ukraine has eased, according to customs officials.

A queue of cars which eventually stretched to kilometres began forming at the Ubľa - Maly Berezny border crossing almost a month ago as Ukrainians started to take home used cars they had bought in Slovakia.

They had flocked to the country to buy them after Ukrainian authorities removed customs and taxes on imported vehicles in a move designed to make it easier for both the Ukrainian army and citizens to replace destroyed vehicles.

"At the moment, these cars are no longer waiting in a queue and are being cleared on an ongoing basis. Likewise, everyone and all means of transport at the border crossing are cleared on an ongoing basis," Jana Nimrichterová, a spokeswoman for the Michalovce Customs Office, said.

A temporary solution

According to Nimrichterová, Slovak customs authorities cleared the exported vehicles using two lanes at the crossing, and, following an agreement with Ukrainian authorities, a temporary measure was approved allowing the export of the cars also through the Vyšné Nemecké - Uzhhorod border crossing.