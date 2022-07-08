The fight to defend media freedom must continue

Op-ed on the occasion of the Media Freedom Coalition Anniversary, July 9.

The world has been able to witness Russia’s atrocities in neighbouring Ukraine these past months through the eyes of courageous journalists, reporters and photographers. They have kept us informed at the expense of their own safety and, in some instances, their own lives. Likewise, journalists have been playing a critical role in providing objective and unbiased information to the public throughout the global pandemic. These examples remind us of the value of journalists and media workers and of the need to protect and promote their safety.

As proud members of the Media Freedom Coalition, the Netherlands, Canada (the Coalition’s co-chairs for 2022) and Slovakia (member since 2019) mark the Coalition’s third anniversary by reiterating our enduring commitment to defending media freedom worldwide, online and offline. We pay tribute to all journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty. And we honour the courage of every journalist and media worker, especially those who report from conflict and war zones, and who uncover and expose government and corporate abuse as well as corruption.

Founded three years ago after the first Global Conference for Media Freedom, the Media Freedom Coalition enables countries like Slovakia, Canada and the Netherlands to work more effectively with practitioners around the world to support media freedom and the safety of journalists. This is not always an easy task, but raising our voices together is clearly more powerful than fighting the uphill battle on our own. In the past three years, the Coalition has grown to over 50 countries that form a worldwide net of support for journalists and independent media under threat. We are absolutely committed to maintaining honest and open dialogue with journalists and media workers, as it is essential that their voices guide our work.

As staunch defenders of media freedom, we are deeply concerned by recent trends. The number of countries where journalists can work safely and freely continues to decline, while authoritarian regimes tighten their grip on the media. Reporters Without Borders reports that journalism is obstructed or impeded through government censorship or control in 73 percent of the 180 countries they studied. In addition, journalists are increasingly subject to countless threats, including imprisonment, kidnapping, torture and other physical attacks, as well as harassment, particularly in the digital sphere. The escalation of online violence and harassment targeted disproportionately at women journalists is an urgent concern and a serious threat to an inclusive and diverse media landscape. Finally, far too many journalists have paid the ultimate price – according to UNESCO, 400 journalists have been killed for their work over the past five years, and a disturbing 87 percent of such cases have gone unpunished.

We are also profoundly alarmed by the threat that orchestrated disinformation campaigns pose to the public’s trust in bona fide journalism. Disinformation continues to be created, spread and amplified by those who seek to divide society, stoke fear and hatred, as well s intimidate and silence critical voices, often using misogyny, racism and other forms of hate speech. It is ever more difficult to distinguish manipulative content from authentic information in an increasingly crowded information space, especially as tactics for spreading disinformation become more sophisticated. Disinformation has thrived in the context of Covid-19 and proliferated after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

These are not just threats to media freedom. They are threats to democracy itself. They are also threats to human life. The media, whose work serves to defend and advance the truth, must be allowed to report facts freely and independently. A free press keeps societies informed and calls out false or misleading information. It allows people to recognize problems and hold their governments to account.

This is why the Netherlands, Canada and Slovakia will continue to stand together in denouncing fundamental threats to media freedom.

As countries that value human rights, freedom and the rule of law, we cannot and will not be deterred in our fight to protect media freedom around the world. Media freedom is a cornerstone of democratic, inclusive and informed societies, and we will continue to work together tirelessly in its defense.

Ingrid Brocková, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs

Gabriella Sancisi, Netherlands Ambassador in Slovakia

Cheryl Cruz, Chargé d’affaires of Canada in Slovakia