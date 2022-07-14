Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
14. Jul 2022 at 16:18

MEPs blast "Middle Ages" conditions for Roma

Committee says lack of prospects for minority is "absolute scandal".

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
A Roma woman in the settlement in the village of Petrovce nad Laborcom.A Roma woman in the settlement in the village of Petrovce nad Laborcom. (Source: TASR)

A European Parliament Committee has slammed the situation for Roma in Slovakia, describing it as a "scandal" and pointing to what they said were the "Middle-Ages" conditions the minority is living in.

Speaking as the European Parliament's Committee for Regional Development visited a Roma settlement in Petrovce nad Laborcom, Younous Omarjee, committee chairman, said: "We wanted to come here to see for ourselves what life is like in Roma settlements. The reality we see confirms the ideas we had before our trip.

"I think I can speak for my colleagues too when I say that it is absolutely scandalous and shaming for the European Union and Slovakia that European citizens are living in Middle Ages-like conditions."

The MEP pointed out that Roma children do not have access to education, and that there are no initiatives to integrate these people into the labour market.

"It is an absolute scandal that these people have no prospects," he said.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Related article Controversy over "practical woman" programme Read more 

In addition to the French MEP, the delegation included three other MEPs, Constanze Krehl from Germany, Monika Vana from Austria, and Peter Pollák from Slovakia. During their visit to the village in the Michalovce District they met with mayor Štefan Rovňák, members of the municipal council and representatives of the Roma community.

SkryťRemove ad
Younous Omarjee, second from left. Younous Omarjee, second from left. (Source: TASR)

Slovakia regularly returns EU money

According to Pollák, an expert on Roma issues, it was surprising that Slovakia, despite the EU having allocated a special annual package of money since 2007 for the integration of the Roma community in the country, has not been able to improve conditions for them.

Related article Police raid victims in Moldava nad Bodvou will be compensated by state Read more 

"Unfortunately, the situation continues to be bad," he said.

According to the Slovak MEP, it is staggering that the country regularly either returns money intended for the integration of Roma to the EU budget, or transfers it to other projects.

The visit to the village was part of a multi-day day trip during which the delegation will focus primarily on infrastructure investments in eastern Slovakia. They will also meet representatives of the Investment Ministry, the government representative for Roma communities, the leadership of the Košice and Prešov self-governing regions, and others.

The MEPs will also visit the well-known Košice neighbourhood Luník IX, which has become home to thousands of Roma people, the Ukrainian refugee camp in Michalovce and the Slovak-Ukraine border crossing in Vyšné Nemecké.

Roma community

Related topics: EP election 2019

Top stories

The price of motor fuels in Slovakia is up by 43% year-on-year. (Source: Unsplash)

Slovakia's inflation rate tops record set in 2000

Prices have been growing steadily throughout 2022, and grocery bills continue to rise.


6 h

News digest: Teacher pay to increase twice in 2023

The trial with ex-prosecutor general Dobroslav Trnka has ended, best swings in Trenčín Region, and one unusual cloud.


21 h
Dobroslav Trnka in court

Trial with former general prosecutor abruptly ends

Prosecutor filed a complaint against the decision to reclassify the prosecution against Trnka.


13. jul

Ancient grave found right under kindergarten

A woman with her jewels were found in the grave.


11. jul

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad