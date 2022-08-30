Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

30. Aug 2022 at 17:55

Irish daily describes Bratislava as underrated capital

The Old Town and budget-friendly eating highlighted in Irish Mirror.

Compiled by Spectator staff
A panoramic view of Bratislava.A panoramic view of Bratislava. (Source: TASR - Michal Svítok)

The Irish Mirror, a tabloid daily newspaper, has published a travel story about the Slovak capital, recommending the city to Irish people for a visit.

The story, written by Brian Dillon, is titled “I Went to One of Europe’s Most Underrated Capitals for €22 and Was Pleasantly Surprised.”

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide!

He claims that history and culture are the main attractions of the Slovak capital. In his story, he mentions Bratislava and Devín castles, the Slavín war memorial, as well as the Blue Church.

“What is perhaps the most picturesque and unexpectedly enjoyable experience is a simple stroll through the Old Town of Bratislava,” the writer continues.

Moreover, he points out budget-friendly eating and drinking in local restaurants and bars.

“Visiting Bratislava during the week is an ultra-relaxing experience as the Old Town is nice and quiet and you’re not likely to be waiting for too long for a table in a bar or restaurant, if you’re even left waiting at all.”

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Bratislava

