News digest: LGBT+ community in Slovakia shaken by murders of its members

In the coming days, various remembrance events will take place. President Čaputová is calling for action. Learn more in today's digest.

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, October 13 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Two dead after a shooting at LGBT+ bar

Candles and flowers are placed at the site of Wednesday's attack on Zámocká Street on Thursday, October 13. (Source: TASR)

The shooting at the Tepláreň LGBT+ bar in central Bratislava has left the community shaken. The gunman, a radicalised Bratislava student, killed two young men and injured one woman.

The police are not ruling out that the incident may have been a hate crime against the community, as the murdered men had been enjoying their evening in Tepláreň before the tragedy occurred. The gunman was found dead in Thursday morning.

On social media, people cited an anonymous Twitter account where a 65-page anti-Semitic and anti-LGBT+ manifesto appeared a few hours before the shooting.

The LGBT+ community has been sounding alarm for a long time, warning about where the inciting of hatred by politicians, church leaders and others might lead society to.

Read more about the LGBT+ community in Slovakia:

Opinion

If the attack on the visitors of a Bratislava gay bar is confirmed as motivated by hate, it would hardly come as a surprise.

This is bound to happen in a country where politicians turn some of its people into second-class citizens. Someone will load a gun and attack those who allegedly threaten their identity.

They will feel like they are acting on behalf of others, those overflowing with "legitimate" anger, writes Beata Balogová.

Picture of the day

President Zuzana Čaputová with Roman Samotný, owner of the LGBT+ bar where the Wednesday shooting took place.

Roman Samotný and President Zuzana Čaputová the day after the murders in Tepláreň. (Source: TASR)

In other news

If you are feeling psychologically bad, do not hesitate to find help. Members of the LGBT+ community can find help by visiting the websites of the inPoradňa counselling service and the Prizma Košice community centre. People can also contact the Nezábudka helpline on 0800 800 566, or the IPčko.sk internet helpline. If you need to talk, you can also contact The Slovak Spectator via editorial@spectator.sk.

The city of Bratislava condemns the shooting on Zámocká Street and all acts based on hatred, namely towards people with a different sexual orientation, gender identity and skin colour. Bratislava must be a city of tolerance, mutual acceptance and respect, stated the municipality on social media. "There is no place for hate. Rejecting hatred and being sensitive to its manifestations should be the task for each one of us," read the statement.

The police have not released more information from the investigation, the National Criminal Agency (NAKA), which deals with the most serious crimes, is handling the case.

Special Prosecutor Daniel Lipšic said that "all public personalities should consider whether the escalation of passions against anyone could lead some individuals to action". Hate towards people of a different sexual orientation is the most probable motive of the murder, he said. General Prosecutor Maroš Žilinka told the media that he fully identifies with the statement provided by Special Prosecutor Daniel Lipšic

One victim was a student of the Faculty of Philosophy of Comenius University in Bratislava, stated the university on social media, expressing sincere condolences. The condolence book will be available in the vestibule of the historical building on Šafárik Square.

Members of the government reject hatred and hateful behavior in society. The ministers also condemn the actions of the perpetrator and express their sincere condolences to the survivors.

It is unacceptable for someone to lose their life only because they belong to the LGBT+ community, PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) said during his press conference in the afternoon. He said that he will meet with the Slovak Information Service (SIS), which responds directly to him and which is in charge of monitoring hate speech on social networks, among other things. Heger said that if he finds that security units lack capacities to intervene against people who spread hate speech, he will attempt to strengthen their capacities.

Heger confirmed during his press conference that the gunman took selfies in front of the block of flats where the prime minister lives with his family. The attacker, who was found dead and most likely committed suicide after the murders, mentioned attacks against politicians and NGOs in the manifesto he published online prior to the attack.

The Education Ministry is flying a black flag on Thursday, as a sign of mourning and respect for the victims.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.