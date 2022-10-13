Joint statement by diplomatic missions.

As international partners of Slovakia, we were appalled by the October 12 shootings in Bratislava, which appear to have specifically targeted the LGBTQI+ community. Such acts of hatred are unacceptable. Our thoughts are first with the victims and their families. Our thoughts are also with the LGBTQI+ community in Slovakia who face hatred because of who they are or who they love. Hate-fueled rhetoric leads to hate-fueled violence and has no place in any country. Support for and protection of the human rights of all persons are among the shared values that unite us and upon which our democratic societies draw strength.

Embassy of Australia

Embassy of Austria

Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium

Embassy of Canada

Embassy of the Czech Republic

Representation of the European Commission in Slovakia

European Parliament Liaison Office in Slovakia

Embassy of Finland

General Delegation of Flanders

Ambassade de France en Slovaquie

Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany

Embassy of Ireland

Embassy of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Slovak Republic

New Zealand Embassy

Royal Norwegian Embassy

Embassy of Portugal

Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain

Embassy of Sweden

Embassy of Switzerland

Embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Embassy of the United States of America