Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
13. Oct 2022 at 18:12

Hate-fueled rhetoric leads to hate-fueled violence

Joint statement by diplomatic missions.

(Source: FB Public Defender of Rights)

As international partners of Slovakia, we were appalled by the October 12 shootings in Bratislava, which appear to have specifically targeted the LGBTQI+ community. Such acts of hatred are unacceptable. Our thoughts are first with the victims and their families. Our thoughts are also with the LGBTQI+ community in Slovakia who face hatred because of who they are or who they love. Hate-fueled rhetoric leads to hate-fueled violence and has no place in any country. Support for and protection of the human rights of all persons are among the shared values that unite us and upon which our democratic societies draw strength.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Embassy of Australia
Embassy of Austria
Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium
Embassy of Canada
Embassy of the Czech Republic
Representation of the European Commission in Slovakia
European Parliament Liaison Office in Slovakia
Embassy of Finland
General Delegation of Flanders
Ambassade de France en Slovaquie
Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany
Embassy of Ireland
Embassy of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Slovak Republic
New Zealand Embassy
Royal Norwegian Embassy
Embassy of Portugal
Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain
Embassy of Sweden
Embassy of Switzerland
Embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Embassy of the United States of America

Shooting in Bratislava

Top stories

News digest: LGBT+ community in Slovakia shaken by murders of its members

In the coming days, various remembrance events will take place. President Čaputová is calling for action. Learn more in today's digest.


6 h

What the murder of two gay people in Bratislava reminds us of

It would hardly come as a surprise that the motive of the murder was hate.


9 h
Policeman after the shooting in Tepláreň.

Stop the hate before it costs us even more, President Čaputová to politicians

The president calls for action after Wednesday's shooting in a Bratislava gay bar.


13 h

Gunman who killed two people in Bratislava found dead

Juraj K., a radicalised Bratislava student, is behind the shooting.


16 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad