Lawmakers failed to adopt a “cohabitation bill”, which would grant minimum rights to LGBT+ couples, on Wednesday.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Lawmakers have failed to take a small step in helping LGBT+ couples living in Slovakia, just a day after condemning attacks on the LGBT+ community following the murders of two people who were members.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

On Wednesday, lawmakers did not pass a bill that would have introduced cohabitation to Slovak legislation for a second reading. Only 50 out of 133 MPs present voted for the proposal.