Why has the prosecutor scrapped the charges against Fico?

Contraditictions in opinions on the case against Fico and Kaliňák.

Paragraph 363 was applied once again, this time at the stage of the case when the defendants had already been reading the results of the investigation and the prosecutor was just about to file the indictment.

In the Súmrak (Twilight) case, Jozef Kandera, the first deputy general prosecutor, scrapped the charges against former prime minister Robert Fico and his right-hand man, the former interior minister, Robert Kaliňák.

The police suspect both politicians of acting as part of a criminal group and of having extracted sensitive tax-related data from the authorities to use against their political rivals, former president Andrej Kiska and the head of OĽaNO Igor Matovič, in order to discredit them.

Read answers to the following questions to find out about the circumstances of the investigation and the arguments of the General Prosecutor's Office.

1. What were Kaliňák and Fico accused of?