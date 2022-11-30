Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

30. Nov 2022 at 11:03  I Premium content

Why has the prosecutor scrapped the charges against Fico?

Contraditictions in opinions on the case against Fico and Kaliňák.

Roman Cuprik
Roman Cuprik
Prosecutor General Maroš Žilinka.Prosecutor General Maroš Žilinka. (Source: TASR)

Paragraph 363 was applied once again, this time at the stage of the case when the defendants had already been reading the results of the investigation and the prosecutor was just about to file the indictment.

In the Súmrak (Twilight) case, Jozef Kandera, the first deputy general prosecutor, scrapped the charges against former prime minister Robert Fico and his right-hand man, the former interior minister, Robert Kaliňák.

The police suspect both politicians of acting as part of a criminal group and of having extracted sensitive tax-related data from the authorities to use against their political rivals, former president Andrej Kiska and the head of OĽaNO Igor Matovič, in order to discredit them.

Read answers to the following questions to find out about the circumstances of the investigation and the arguments of the General Prosecutor's Office.

  1. What were Kaliňák and Fico accused of?
  2. Why did they drop the charges on everyone?
  3. Why wasn't cooperation with an organised group proven?
  4. How do witnesses describe this group?
  5. Why didn't they detect a violation of powers?
  6. Was Fico really unable to do anything?
  7. Why shouldn't they have been charged for leaking tax information?
  8. What did the courts say?
  9. Shouldn't such ambiguities be considered at the main hearing?
  10. Why won't parliament change it?
  11. Is this the end of the case?
  12. What will be the further effects of this decision?

1. What were Kaliňák and Fico accused of?

