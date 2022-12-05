Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
5. Dec 2022 at 14:57  I Premium content

Last week was big week for 363

If there is a numerical answer to everything, white-collar criminals hope it is that.

Michaela Terenzani
Robert Fico no longer faces charges.Robert Fico no longer faces charges. (Source: TASR)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. Developments in Slovakia’s biggest corruption scandals. Matovič sends ambiguous signals over Hungary. The Foreigners’ Police have a lot on their hands with migrants on the Czech-Slovak border, but also report some good news for foreigners applying to stay in Slovakia. And if you’ve been sick recently, you’re not alone.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Žilinka steals the show

It was one of those weeks when a single number, “363”, was uttered with growing frequency in Slovakia. Though it is mostly accompanied by question marks, exclamation marks and even obscenities, General Prosecutor Maroš Žilinka seems determined to use 363 as his answer to every dilemma, no matter how controversial the circumstances.

Paragraph 363 of the Penal Code grants the general prosecutor the exclusive power to scrap any decision by the police or other prosecutors during pre-trial proceedings (this includes the power to completely cancel a criminal prosecution), if he determines that a law has been violated. He can do this at any point before an indictment is filed to a court, i.e. before the formal start of a trial. There is no way to appeal such a move, though the police can bring new charges if they find new evidence.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Last Week in Slovakia

Top stories

News digest: We visit the camp for migrants near the Czech border

A Polish firm will help fix Bratislava's highway 'fiasco'. President Čaputová is taking sick leave. Ukrainian refugees to get more financial aid to help with energy costs.


10 h
A tent town for refugees near the railway station in Kúty, Slovakia, November 23, 2022.

On migrants, Slovakia is stuck between a rock (Czechia) and a hard place (Hungary)

Thousands of migrants are trapped in Slovakia as the Czechs prevent them from crossing into their territory, while Hungary refuses to take back those that crossed from there into Slovakia. The government is struggling to come up with a solution.


22 h

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between December 1 and December 11, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.


1. dec
This year's ESET Science Award laureats. Silvia Pastoreková is in the middle.

Like building nano Lego. Slovak scientist designs materials that can tackle pollution

A porous material can be designed to help combat inflammation or cancer.


30. nov

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad