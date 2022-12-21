Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
21. Dec 2022 at 20:27  I Premium content

I exposed a romantic scammer. After a few hours he showed his face

It's about survival, he said.

author
Michaela Žureková
External contributor
Stock image.Stock image. (Source: Adobe Stock)

It started with an overly sweet message on Instagram. “Hello beautiful Mia, how are you? Your smile is like the morning light, clear as jasper, like the rarest gem mankind has yet to discover," a man with the handle Widein2021 wrote to me one weekday.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

In the picture, a dark-haired handsome man in a white T-shirt with southern features gazed at me. Another couple of pictures showed the same man - with dogs, on the beach, having a drink.

The introductory flirtatious message were in English, even though I immediately knew what was this about.

For years, the media have focused on the issue of romantic scammers who create fake profiles on social media or dating apps, write to women or elderly people and - using cunning strategies - steal large sums of money from them.

This obvious scammer was not the first one to write to me on social media. However, this time I made an exception and did not block him.

"I'm guessing you are not sober," I retorted, sarcastically.

"That's right, I'm intoxicated by your beauty. Just take a good look at yourself in the mirror and tell me if you yourself would not be surprised by that beauty if you were in my place," he answered quickly.

As a part of the experiment I sent the following ironic message to the "intoxicated" suitor:

SkryťRemove ad

"Let us get to the point. You want to borrow money from me, right? You are probably a very busy and successful doctor working in Africa, you lost your credit card, and as soon as we meet in person we will get married and you will pay me back. Of course I want that! How much do you want? State the amount and your account number."

I sent the message and waited. I assumed that the debate would end here. Widein2021 would definitely block me and try his luck elsewhere.

However, a few hours later I had a conversation with him via video call. I saw his real face, the room from which he tried his tricks on women. And he told me why he does it.

The fake Instagram page of the romantic scammer that contacted me.The fake Instagram page of the romantic scammer that contacted me. (Source: Michaela Žureková)

We all have to survive somehow

Romantic scammers are not a modern phenomenon, but old tricks under a new coat of paint. Similar scams go way back in history, when there was no Internet, with some dating to the 16th century, according to experts.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: More people seeking mental health help

Slovakia joined Schengen Area 15 years ago. Briton's business idea born in a Slovak spa town.


15 h

The mountain guide advises where to go in winter

The Turiec region offers everything from mountain exploits to historic events.


19. dec
National Bank of Slovakia Governor Peter Kažimír.

Government's energy aid to prevent fall in people's living standards

Slovakia's central bank has published its winter 2022 economic and monetary forecast.


20. dec
InoBat battery

Slovak car industry gears up for e-mobility

Competition with Poland, Czech Republic for battery gigafactory.


15. dec

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad