News digest: More people seeking mental health help

Slovakia joined Schengen Area 15 years ago. Briton's business idea born in a Slovak spa town.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good evening. Here is the Wednesday, December 21 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in under five minutes.

More Slovaks looking for help with mental health

The National Health Information Centre has published a report on the mental health of Slovaks. (Source: Pexels - Andrew Neel)

More people in Slovakia are seeking mental health help, with eating disorders on the rise and more children being diagnosed with conditions, a new report from the National Health Information Centre (NCZI) has revealed.

Data from the NCZI shows that in 2021, 377,200 people sought help from psychiatrists, up 12,736 on the year before.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Health: Less than half of women registered with gynaecologists attend gynaecological examinations. The number of Slovak women using hormonal contraception is decreasing, according to the National Health Information Centre.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

Oil: The Slovnaft refinery will export oil products to Ukraine after being granted an exemption from EU sanctions on Russia.

The Slovnaft refinery will export oil products to Ukraine after being granted an exemption from EU sanctions on Russia. Death: Professor Vladimír Krčméry, one of the faces of Slovakia's fight against Covid-19, died on Tuesday night.

Professor Vladimír Krčméry, one of the faces of Slovakia's fight against Covid-19, died on Tuesday night. Christmas: The Office of the National Council bought hundreds of Christmas trees to make Bratislava Castle look festive. Here's how much they paid for it.

The Office of the National Council bought hundreds of Christmas trees to make Bratislava Castle look festive. Here's how much they paid for it. Travel: Central Slovakia may lose one of its wonders, an old forest railway.

If you have suggestions on how this news digest can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

FEATURE STORY FOR WEDNESDAY

From a Slovak swimming pool to saving the world

Scott Stonham presents the topic of sustainability to about 600 employees at an internal company event at the ICC in Birmingham. (Source: S.S.)

Brit Scott Stonham recalls exactly where he was when he realized what he wanted to do with his career.

After years of working for big companies, then start-ups, and back to big companies again, he suddenly knew he had to do something different. And it was as he was lazing around by an old swimming pool in Turčianske Teplice, a spa town in central Slovakia, on a family holiday in 2019 that he worked out what it was going to be.

TODAY's OTHER NEWS IN A FEW LINES:

Czech police will no longer check every vehicle crossing into the Czech Republic from Slovakia . The checks, first brought in weeks ago as a result of increased illegal migration, will remain in place until January 25. (TASR)

. The checks, first brought in weeks ago as a result of increased illegal migration, will remain in place until January 25. (TASR) The winter solstice will occur on December 21 at 22:48 CET . Astronomical winter will begin. The night from December 21 to 22 is the longest of the year.

. Astronomical winter will begin. The night from December 21 to 22 is the longest of the year. Fifteen years ago, on December 21, 2007, Slovakia joined the Schengen Area. Border controls between the old and new EU member states ceased to exist for land and water communications, and airport checks were scrapped three months later.

The High Tatras on December 19, 2022. (Source: TASR - Erika Ďurčová)

Miroslav Trnka, founder of the successful Slovak IT company ESET, has told the Index magazine that ESET may consider moving to another country if lies about the firm spread by Smer MP Ľuboš Blaha became the norm.

if lies about the firm spread by Smer MP Ľuboš Blaha became the norm. The latest Focus poll for TV Markíza and the Sme daily shows that the opposition Hlas party remains the most popular political party in Slovakia, followed by Smer and the non-parliamentary Progressive Slovakia party. The poll was carried out from December 16 to 20, 2022.

Thank you for reading The Slovak Spectator.

P.S. If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription. Thank you.