Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
1. Jan 2023 at 7:00  I Premium content

Slovakia has made it, often against the odds

Having lived through 2022, the present look back may be the dose of hope that we all need.

Related: Timeline I Interview with commentator Marián Leško I Slovakia needs more reforms to succeed again I Canadian arrives in post-Mečiar Bratislava I Living standard up I Slovak science I Bratislava as a capital I All Slovaks are passive bilinguals I Citizens doubtful (survey) I Don't worry, Slovakia I Against the odds

Michaela Terenzani
On New Year’s Eve, Czech and Slovak hikers meet at the Veľká Javorina peak on the border of the two states, to celebrate the Czecho-Slovak friendship. This photo shows a gathering in 2017. On New Year’s Eve, Czech and Slovak hikers meet at the Veľká Javorina peak on the border of the two states, to celebrate the Czecho-Slovak friendship. This photo shows a gathering in 2017. (Source: TASR)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. This week, Slovakia marks a big anniversary and we are looking at how it has fared in terms of politics, society, economics, living standards, science, and in various other areas.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Thank you, our dear readers and subscribers, for your trust and support in the past year: we couldn’t (and wouldn’t want to) make it without you. The Slovak Spectator team wishes you a peaceful, successful, and enjoyable 2023.

To download your PDF copy of The Slovak Spectator special on Slovakia’s 30th birthday, scroll down.

Slovakia turns 30

One advantage of living in such a young country is that its anniversaries are so relatable in human terms. But while, at least in modern times, we might understand that twenty-somethings are still finding out who they are, when it comes to the country our expectations are much more ambitious. As Slovakia turns 30, we expect it to be mature and settled.

Despite the effort required to avoid despondency given the chaotic events at the end of 2022, it is worth reminding ourselves that throughout its short post-1993 history, Slovakia has made it, often against the odds.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Last Week in Slovakia

Related topics: Slovakia turns 30

Top stories

Political analyst and former journalist Marián Leško.

Foreigners like it here because they do not have high expectations

But we Slovaks know we could have done better, says veteran analyst Marián Leško.


30. dec
Nigel Baker

Don't worry, Slovakia, you'll do well

British Ambassador Nigel Baker goes back to 1993 and greets the newborn Slovakia from the future.


31. dec
Slovakia adopted the euro in 2009.

In its thirties, it's time for the Slovak economy to start using its brain

Slovakia has eventually done what it had to do in the 1990s. Now it needs a new wave of reforms.


29. dec
Dan Stoll

A tale of two journeys

Tracing back along the same route as the bus 30 years before, the High Tatra Mountains took my breath away, again.


30. dec

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad