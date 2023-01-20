She was shot in Tepláreň: Politicians should help people, not place obstacles in their way

Older people underestimated when dealing with LGBT people.

Three months ago, she was seriously injured by a gunman during the attack on Tepláreň, an LGBT+ bar in Bratislava. Two of her friends, Matúš Horváth and Juraj Vankulič, were killed in the shooting. She underwent a difficult operation and is gradually trying to return to normal life.

RADKA TROKŠIAROVÁ talks about how the attack changed the LGBT+ minority and the fact that older people are often underestimated when it comes to issues of otherness.

"Overall, to me it seems that the older generation approaches these things more openly than many would think. I would say that older people are more willing to have things explained to them by those who understand them. Perhaps it's worse with the generation in the middle that simply forms an opinion and does not bother to ask."

Three months have passed since the terrorist attack on Zámocká street. How are you now?

It varies. One day I'm better, another day worse. The fact that I had a birthday and Juraj would have as well also played a role. We planned to spend it together. So it hit me a few times.

The gunman injured your leg very seriously. How is your injury healing?

I only have one crutch and I can walk around the apartment limping. My doctor warned me that it would be a lengthy process, because my thigh bone was shot and during the operation they had to insert a titanium wedge. Many people are surprised that I can walk in spite of this. Probably, the important thing was that I did not break down, and I approached it in a way that it's important that I return to life as soon as possible.

Many people who were involved in accidents, violent or terrorist acts suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. Do you receive enough help in this regard?

I went through PTSD in hospital, I saw two psychologists there. Of course, hospital care has its limitations. There are other patients in the room with you who simply cannot get up and leave to give you privacy.

When I returned home, several people messaged and offered me their help, especially with finding the right therapist. In Slovakia, there are both experts who work with trauma and people who understand the needs of the LGBT+ community. I needed a combination of these two things and my current psychologist meets these.

Can you imagine going to a cafe?