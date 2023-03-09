Slovak MFA compares rowdy crowd to “herd of baboons” after they disrupt discussion on war in Ukraine

The discussion, organised by the Foreign Ministry, was held in eastern Slovakia.

Part of the crowd that came to see a discussion on the first year of war in Ukraine in a cultural centre in Michalovce, eastern Slovakia, has been described as “baboons” by interim Foreign Minister Rastislav Káčer due to rowdy behaviour.

“You came here to shriek like a herd of baboons,” Káčer (Demokrati) told dozens of badly-behaved individuals on March 7, as quoted by The Slovak Spectator’s sister publication, Korzár. “The old fathers in the SNP [1944 Slovak National Uprising] would have been ashamed of you. They would have laughed at you. You're acting like jerks, cattle. Shame on you.”

Interim Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (Demokrati) was a guest during the discussion as well. Both ministers are notorious for being forthright. In the past, Naď labelled the protesters as “monkeys” and “derelicts”.