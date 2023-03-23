3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Looking for free activities in Bratislava for free next week? Visit public music concerts or go for a walk to the observatory Devínska Kobyla.

Music | Nature | Festival

Music

Symphonic Orchestra of the VŠMU Academy (Source: Courtesy of VŠMU)

Public concerts

March 24, 29, and 31 at Dvorana concert halls on Zochova 1 in Bratislava; start at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., or at 7 p.m. (depending on the concert).

The Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava invites everyone to their public art and music events, where the students of the music and dance faculty regularly perform.

On the dates above, concertgoers are welcome to listen to the melodies performed by students playing violin, guitar, piano, or double bass, or attend the concert of students of the Rodinné striebro project.

Guitar concert (17:00, March 24); Violin concert (19:00, March 24); The concert "In the Whirl of Dance" of the Rodinné striebro project (19:00, March 29); double bass concert (15:00, March 31) and piano concerts (17:00 and 19:00, March 31)

You can find the full list of concerts (in Slovak) here.

Festival

International festival for choirs and orchestras

From 26 till 29 March, at Klariska Concert Hall and the Hall of Mirrors of the Primate's Palace, in Bratislava; start at 5 p.m. or at 7 p.m. (depending on the concert).

Bratislava Spring Festival 2023 takes place as part of international festivals organized by Bratislava Music Agency. Choirs will perform and compete in the Primate's Palace and Klarisky. 8 choirs from 5 countries from Turkey, Ukraine, Hungary, Slovenia, and Slovakia will participate in the festival.

The festival will begin with the opening concert on 26 March at the Hall of Mirrors of the Primate's Palace at 19:00. On 27 March You can enjoy the Festival concert at 19:00 at Klariska Concert Hall. And 29 March will be the competition part of the festival at 17:00 and the concert and announcement of competition results at 19:00, both at Klariska Concert Hall in Bratislava.

Nature

Devín (Source: One2We)

A walk to Devínska Kobyla and Devín castle

If you are looking for inspiration for an easy trip in Bratislava, Devínska Kobyla and Devín castle are the right place.

The unique observatory Devínska Kobyla is located on the border of three districts - Devín, Dúbravka, and Devínska Nová Ves. In addition to perfect views of Bratislava, from the tower, You can also see neighboring countries - Austria, Hungary, and the Czech Republic.

The starting point of the tour is at Kútiky stop, where You can arrive by taking Trams 9 or 4. You will have a walk through the forest and climb to the tower at Devínska Kobyla, then eventually arrive at Devín castle. To come back to Bratislava, You can use bus No 29.

The total hike time should take approximately 2 and a half hours.

If you would like to go on the hike, here's a map.

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.