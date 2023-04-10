Where foreigners should start if they want to become volunteers in Bratislava

Limited knowledge of Slovak is not a barrier to volunteering in the capital.

The most popular corporate volunteering activity is the Naše Mesto (Our Town) event. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

For foreigners in Bratislava who want to help others there are plenty of opportunities to volunteer – and not knowing the local language need not be a problem.

“Some people contact us and they’re already expecting to be disappointed because they don’t speak any Slovak. But that’s absolutely not a problem,” said Michaela Bagalová from the Bratislavské Dobrovoľnícke Centrum (Bratislava Volunteer Centre, or BDC), an umbrella organisation for volunteer groups in Bratislava and the surrounding area.

“Many volunteer organisations welcome English speakers, as they can help them with – or teach – communication in English,” she added.

Where to start