Where foreigners should start if they want to become volunteers in Bratislava

For foreigners in Bratislava who want to help others there are plenty of opportunities to volunteer – and not knowing the local language need not be a problem.
“Some people contact us and they’re already expecting to be disappointed because they don’t speak any Slovak. But that’s absolutely not a problem,” said Michaela Bagalová from the Bratislavské Dobrovoľnícke Centrum (Bratislava Volunteer Centre, or BDC), an umbrella organisation for volunteer groups in Bratislava and the surrounding area.
“Many volunteer organisations welcome English speakers, as they can help them with – or teach – communication in English,” she added.
Where to start
Volunteering in Bratislava
- to find a volunteering role that suits you best, contact Bratislavské Dobrovoľnícke Centrum, SNP Square 25, Stará Tržnica, (look for the green door to the left of the main entrance), tel: +421 917 793 948, email: ahoj@dobrovolnictvoba.sk
- volunteers who work at least 40 hours in a given year can assign 3 percent of their income tax to a non-profit or non-governmental organisation of their choice.