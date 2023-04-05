Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
5. Apr 2023 at 8:00  I 

The Ukrainian offensive begins at Považie in Slovakia

Plant in Dubnica is one of the last capable of producing Russian 152 mm projectiles.

Michal Katuška
Michal Katuška, Katarína Kozinková
Editorial, External contributor
The Zuzana howitzer.The Zuzana howitzer. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

They can only get women to hand-build a lighter about the size of a pear from about fifty small parts, doing so in a quiet room with the precision of a watchmaker.

"They are not allowed to have a radio on, they don't even talk to each other. We tried to hire men as well, but it's probably too delicate a job to do for eight hours. I know I wouldn't have the patience," explains Štefan Škultéty.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
Related article A year of war: We continue to stand by your side, president tells Ukraine Read more 

The director of the DMD Group arms holding company is not talking about producing devices for smokers, but the hard work of female employees whose "lighters" are mounted on the tips of 155-millimeter artillery ammunition: currently the scarcest military goods that needed by the defenders of Ukraine.

SkryťTurn off ads

"However, we cannot let you into the ammunition production hall, even without cameras," Škultéty tells daily SME reporters in Zone 1, the sole accessible one in the plant. Zones 2 and 3 with the ammunition production hall remain inaccessible. "We have even tighter security since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine," he says.

This year, every fifth 155-millimeter projectile fired by the Ukrainian army from howitzers such as Zuzana 2 from Slovakia, the Caesar from France, or the Krab system from Poland, will bear the inscription "1003M" on its body. The code indicates the Dubnica plant. "If you notice, it's on everything around you," says one guide, pointing to both the artillery and mortar ammunition in the room.

SkryťTurn off ads

While 2022 was the year Ukraine acquired hundreds of pieces of Western military equipment for its defenders to withstand the Russian invasion, 2023 may mark the expected turn in the war if the cannons have actually something to fire.

"Without artillery, it's quite likely that Ukraine will be defeated," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov appealed to NATO countries in February.

The manufacturer based in Dubnica is one of 15 factories in the European Union from which the EU plans to purchase ammunition. In addition to ammunition, the DMD Group also profits from the production of military equipment, which goes not just to Ukraine, but also to the Slovak armed forces.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Military

Related topics: War in Ukraine

Top stories

Former interior minister Robert Kaliňák on January 26, 2023.

News digest: Bribery charge against Kaliňák dismissed

Slovak KHL players will not join the national team for the world championships, the best Slovak words according to Tom Nicholson, and frost warnings in place.


12 h
Volkswagen will make all-electric versions of the Porsche Cayenne luxury SUV.

News Digest: Volkswagen Slovakia to produce all-electric luxury SUV

LGBT+ minority could face new difficulties, a suspect is charged in the Daniel Tupý murder case.


24. mar
Filip Toška holding chard in the hydroponic Hausnatura farm.

How a Mayan doomsday prophecy took a Slovak to hi-tech agriculture

Hydroponic farm run out of former telephone exchange.


9. mar
The city of Košice was hit by a public transport drivers strike on February 14.

No more buying tickets from bus drivers in Košice

Košice public transport undergoing big changes.


3. apr
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad