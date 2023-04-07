Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

7. Apr 2023 at 11:00 

Convicted former special prosecutor’s legal team sends ‘objective’ letter to Brussels

Over almost 70 pages, they seek to discredit police methods and evidence in high-profile cases.

Peter Kováč
Compiled by Spectator staff, Peter Kováč
Editorial
Ex-special prosecutor Dušan Kováčik (in grey shirt) with his lawyers on May 19, 2022.Ex-special prosecutor Dušan Kováčik (in grey shirt) with his lawyers on May 19, 2022. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Three lawyers have sent a long memorandum to Brussels in an attempt to influence the drafting of a European Commission annual report on the rule of law in Slovakia.

The three – Erik Magál, Jakub Križan and Ján Kršiak – represent convicted former special prosecutor Dušan Kováčik. Kováčik is currently standing trial in a second corruption case.

They claim their recent initiative has nothing to do with Kováčik.

The letter sent to EU institutions is 67 pages long, the Sme daily reports. The "independent lawyers", as they sign themselves at the bottom of their text, warn the EU that evidence in prominent criminal investigations in Slovakia has been manipulated. For example, they claim that witnesses have been influenced or that some investigations are politically motivated.

The group of lawyers state they are surprised that this alleged state of affairs was not reflected in last year’s report on the rule of law in Slovakia. In that report, the European Commission praised Slovakia for its investigation of corruption cases.

