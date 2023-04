Mikhail Kutuzov will be replaced with Rudolf Viest.

The 'Kukurica' former military accommodation facility on Kukučínova Street in Bratislava. (Source: TASR - Gabriel Kuchta )

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

A street in Bratislava named after a Russian army commander will change its name and honour one of the greatest Slovak military figures, following the Defence Ministry’s successful initiative.

The ministry can be found on Kutuzov Street in the borough of Nové Mesto. The change concerns the part of the street on which the ministry is located.

One of the most striking features in the area is ‘Kukurica’, a former high-rise military accommodation facility.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=13K0y88_CkNpv5cwzVzH_B4skiQ07Ha0&ehbc=2E312F

From Kutuzov to Viest