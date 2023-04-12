Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

12. Apr 2023 at 16:47

New Vydrica complex visualisation released

Video shows final appearance of major project in capital.

Compiled by Spectator staff
New visualisation shows the appearance of the Vydrica complex.New visualisation shows the appearance of the Vydrica complex. (Source: Vydrica Development)

The construction of one of the most anticipated development projects in Bratislava - Vydrica - is continuing according to plan, developer Vydrica Development has announced.

Owners will be able to access the first flats in the second half of 2024. In total, the complex will include 450 flats, offices, shops, and premises for cultural events, covering an area of 3.7 hectares.

On Wednesday, the company published a new video with a visualisation of the finished development beneath Bratislava Castle.

The video shows the rebuilt historic Water Tower, an elevator connecting the complex with the castle, and an underpass connecting Vydrica with the nearby Old Town borough.

The project also incorporates a number of important historical monuments, including two pits of five metres in diameter and 10 metres deep which were once used to store ice from the Danube river, essentially functioning as fridges. The pits, which date back to 15th century, will be accessible to the public.

