Mead makers in Dolná Krupá open a new beekeeping season

At Medolandia in Dolná Krupá, near Trnava, it is traditional to open the beekeeping season with a full-day programme for young and old visitors, with honey and mead tastings, and demonstrations of historic and modern beehives.

"Our rose gardens are full of working bees during the spring, and we will show the smallest visitors what their life is like in the form of the Včeličkovo game and creative workshops. This year we are also opening a new educational section of the apiary, where you can walk along an educational trail with physical activities and beekeeping exhibits," said Dáša Dzurechová from the Apimed mead farm, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Visitors will learn interesting things about the life of bees, and children can try some of the activities. Throughout the day, tastings of world-renowned varietal meads, plus tastings of honey and bee products, will be prepared for adults.

The area in Dolná Krupá was built to reflect the traditions and history of the village, with an emphasis on the preservation of traditional crafts. During guided tours, visitors can see the honey tower and the salon of the pink countess, and visit underground spaces containing the mead archive. You can also visit the expanding rose garden of Countess Henrietta Choteková.

