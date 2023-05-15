Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
15. May 2023 at 7:00

Mead makers in Dolná Krupá open a new beekeeping season

Visitors will learn about the life of bees and children can try some beekeeping activities.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Getting ready for the start of the beekeping season.Getting ready for the start of the beekeping season. (Source: TASR)

At Medolandia in Dolná Krupá, near Trnava, it is traditional to open the beekeeping season with a full-day programme for young and old visitors, with honey and mead tastings, and demonstrations of historic and modern beehives.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

"Our rose gardens are full of working bees during the spring, and we will show the smallest visitors what their life is like in the form of the Včeličkovo game and creative workshops. This year we are also opening a new educational section of the apiary, where you can walk along an educational trail with physical activities and beekeeping exhibits," said Dáša Dzurechová from the Apimed mead farm, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

SkryťTurn off ads

Visitors will learn interesting things about the life of bees, and children can try some of the activities. Throughout the day, tastings of world-renowned varietal meads, plus tastings of honey and bee products, will be prepared for adults.

The area in Dolná Krupá was built to reflect the traditions and history of the village, with an emphasis on the preservation of traditional crafts. During guided tours, visitors can see the honey tower and the salon of the pink countess, and visit underground spaces containing the mead archive. You can also visit the expanding rose garden of Countess Henrietta Choteková.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Top stories

Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollar and his deputy Peter Pcolinsky of Sme Rodina share a laugh after the parliament approved the end of its term on September 30.

MPs run wild as new government takes over

Just look at what they are doing to construction permits.


4 h
President Zuzana Čaputová will name a government of experts on Monday, May 15, 2023.

16 technocrats who will govern Slovakia from Monday

Economist Ľudovít Ódor will head the government of experts.


12. may
The ruins of the Biely Kameň castle near Svätý Jur.

Inspired by Malaysia, a Slovak and an Iranian started a Bratislava hiking group for foreigners

One day it was an idea; three days later they started hiking.


12. may
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad