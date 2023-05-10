Slovaks cannot afford electric cars like their peers in Western Europe

Purchasing electric cars is closely linked to the annual net income of people, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association found out.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Slovakia tops the list of countries with the lowest share of electrically chargeable vehicles (ECVs) in the European Union. The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) cites the local annual net income as one reason, since the high price of such cars is an important factor that discourages people in the European Union from buying them.

Its interactive map shows, that the market uptake of electrically-chargeable cars is directly correlated to a country’s national income (GDP per capita), affordability remaining a major barrier to consumers in the European Union.

Top 5 countries with lowest ECV share + Average annual net income Slovakia: 3.7% – €10,985 Czech Republic: 3.9% – €13,836 Bulgaria: 4,0% – €7,272 Poland: 5,0% – €10,782 Croatia: 5,0% – €10,391 Source: ACEA

In 2022, ECVs, which include vehicles powered by electric batteries (battery electric vehicles or BEVs) and vehicles partially powered by electric batteries and petrol/diesel (plug-in-hybrid vehicles or PHEVs), accounted for about a fifth of new cars registered in the EU. More than half the member countries, however, have a market share of 9 percent or less. In these countries, such as several in central, eastern and southern Europe, like Greece, Italy, Poland and Croatia, the average annual net income is around €13,000 per worker.

In Slovakia, the share of ECVs was 3.7 percent of all new registrations in 2022. The average annual net income for 2021 was €10,985.

Related article

Related article Slovak car industry keeps momentum Read more

The map confirms significant disparities in the affordability of ECVs between different regions of Europe, with Northern and Western Europe leading with the highest shares, and Central and Eastern and Southern Europe representing the lowest shares.

Related article

Related article Volkswagen Slovakia will produce future electric SUV Porsche Cayenne Read more

“These latest figures are a pertinent reminder that the lack of consumer incentives for purchasing cleaner and greener vehicles is hampering the vast potential of Europe’s electric car market,” ACEA writes on its website. “The lack of enabling conditions, including access to charging infrastructure, also exacerbates the market share disparities across member states and regions in the EU.”