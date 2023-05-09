Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

9. May 2023 at 18:01

One of the most influential MEPs comes from Slovakia

Michal Šimečka serves as an EP vice president.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Michal Šimečka as displayed on citylight billboards in April 2023 in Bratislava ahead of the parliamentary elections.Michal Šimečka as displayed on citylight billboards in April 2023 in Bratislava ahead of the parliamentary elections. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Slovak MEP and European Parliament Vice President Michal Šimečka is a leading lawmaker in the parliament, shaping legislation for over 440 million people in the European Union, the 2023 EUmatrix analysis shows.

Of 705 MEPs, Šimečka ended in 13th place. He is the sole Slovak MEP to make it onto the list of the 100 most politically influential MEPs.

“For me, this is further proof that we have what it takes to play in the first European league. We just have to do things honestly, professionally and persistently,” Šimečka said.

In the EP, he focuses on the rule of law, fundamental rights and security.

Another Slovak MEP influential in specific area

In addition to Šimečka, Slovak MEP Martin Hojsík (PS/Renew) was named one of the five most influential MEPs shaping environmental policy.

The rankings took formal and informal leadership positions, actual legislative work, political network, committee membership and voting behaviour into consideration.

In Slovakia, Šimečka heads the non-parliamentary Progressive Slovakia (PS) party. The liberal party has a chance of making it into the Slovak parliament after the September 30 parliamentary elections.

Five months before the elections 24 percent of voters trust Šimečka, the latest Focus poll for TV Markíza has found. He is the sixth most trusted Slovak politician. Simultaneously, 56 percent do not trust him.

He was elected the MEP in 2019, alongside another 13 Slovak MEPs.

