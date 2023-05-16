Rare boat trips in Slovak cave are back

Thanks to rainfall in recent days, tourists have a unique chance to take a boat tour in the Domica Cave.
Inscribed on the UNESCO list, the cave is located 10 km from the town of Plešivec and 2 km from the Hungarian border. With its 780 metres open to visitors, it is the longest cave in Slovenský Kras National Park.
However, Domica boat tours on the Styx River have become infrequent in recent years due to climate changes. In 2014, it even dried out completely.
Tourists can select from short and long circuits. The latter, almost 1 kilometre long, includes a boat trip.
Apart from the boat trip, visitors can admire lakes, the onion-like stalactites and pagoda-like stalagmites in the cave. Up to 16 different bats live in the cave as well.
Near the cave, tourists can set out on a 2.5-kilometre educational trip to learn more about the karst landscape with scrap fields and beautiful views.
Parking space is at the visitors’ disposal.
Spectacular Slovakia travel guides
- Our Slovakia travel guide gives you a helping hand in the heart of Europe, thanks to more than 1,000 photos and coverage of hundreds of tourist attractions.
- A detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.
- Lost in Bratislava? It's impossible with our City Guide!
- We also offer a wide selection of travel articles and podcasts, as well as other guides dedicated to Nitra Region, Trenčín Region, Trnava Region and Žilina Region.