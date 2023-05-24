Tourists can enjoy the view of Malá Fatra from a swing

Located next to the Tiesňava educational trail.

Views of Malá Fatra, Chleb and Malý Kriváň can be enjoyed directly from a swing.

It is located next to the route of the lesser-known Tiesňava educational trail near the village of Krpeľany in central Slovakia. Some compare it to the popular Haluzice Gorge, Trenčín Region, and agree that few people know about it.

This is a trip for all age groups and different fitness levels. The easy walk will also be appreciated by occasional hikers who are not used to exerting a lot of physical effort, but still want to enjoy untouched nature.

Nature without iron