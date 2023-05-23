Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

23. May 2023 at 18:10  I 

Fico denies claims that he wants to elect president in parliament

Meanwhile, narratives about rigged upcoming parliamentary elections already spread by populists.

Compiled by Spectator staff
MP Juraj Šeliga.MP Juraj Šeliga. (Source: TASR - Jaroslav Novák)

Demokrati, a non-parliamentary party led by ex-premier Eduard Heger, claims that the opposition party Smer plans to change the presidential election from direct to indirect after the parliamentary elections held in September.

“Its plan is clear - obtain power, win as many votes as possible, and change the constitution so that MPs, not people, elect the president,” said Demokrati party member Juraj Šeliga last Sunday.

At least 90 votes are required to change the constitution.

President Michal Kováč was the only Slovak president elected in parliament, in 1993. Six years later, Slovaks elected their first president, Rudolf Schuster. The change was then initiated by anti-Mečiar forces.

The office is currently held by Zuzana Čaputová, whose term ends next year. She has not announced if she will run for office again.

2023 early elections

Top stories

19. may
Ľudovít Ódor.

News digest: PM's sports metaphor suggests he wants his line to be 'game changer'

Slovak engineers leaving their mark in space, firefighters and equipment sent to help flood-stricken Italy, circus festival on the weekend.


22. may
