Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

29. May 2023 at 16:57 

Devín indebted for 500 years, necessitating a tailored law

The district has suffered enough, says expert.

Jozef Ryník
Bratislava's Devín district.Bratislava's Devín district. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

Unsuccessful development plans from the 1990s are still felt by the Bratislava's Devín district. This 'adventure' saw no shortage of the dubious issuing of promissory notes and suspicious selling of land, and has left the district in forced administration for the last 18 years.

However, even forced administration is not helping the municipality get rid of its debts, currently amounting to almost €12 million. On the contrary, its liabilities to creditors are increasing by €300,000 every year, while its income reaches only €1 million.

An amendment to the Act on Municipal Budget Rules designed for hopelessly indebted municipalities is set to help the district. It was submitted by the SaS and Sme Rodina parties, proposing that it should take effect August 1 this year.

So far, the proposal has passed the first reading.

The law will also help others

Bratislava

