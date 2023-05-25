Items in shopping cart: View
25. May 2023 at 18:42 

Some US soldiers leave Slovakia following alcohol-related incidents

While the US embassy has condemned recent incidents, populists use them to their advantage.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Zvolen.Zvolen. (Source: TASR - Ján Krošlák)

MEP Milan Uhrík from the far-right Republika party recently misled the public again when he posted on Facebook that American soldiers attacked people in a grocery shop in Zvolen, central Slovakia.

“We’re on the ground. Everything’s on cameras…They will not sweep it under the rug,” the politician wrote on May 22.

More than 150 American soldiers are stationed at the Lešť military centre, central Slovakia, alongside hundreds of soldiers from other NATO countries. Two US soldiers decided to go shopping in Zvolen in their free time. Because they were drunk, they started to quarrel over a shopping cart, according to local media. Other shoppers thought the two men would start fighting, which is why the police were called in.

According to the police and the local store management, the soldiers hurt nobody. However, one shouted at the police officers and declined to identify himself. In response, the police detained them until they were picked up by the Lešť military representatives.

No charges were filed against the men.

