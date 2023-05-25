News digest: Drunk Americans make it easy for Slovak populists

Hop on a tram that celebrates the South Korea-Slovakia relations, explore the legacy of Roma in Petržalka, and Bratislava increases accommodation tax.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, May 25 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

U.S. soldiers kicked out of Slovakia after drunk incidents

The town of Zvolen in central Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

In recent weeks, three American soldiers have been told to leave Slovakia after they got involved in unnecessary and alcohol-related incidents in Zvolen and Banská Bystrica, two major towns in central Slovakia.

The U.S. Embassy Slovakia said: "This was an unacceptable display of disrespect to the Slovak police and community, and there is no excuse for their behaviour."

No damage and no harm to people were done, but the far-right party Republika picked up on the incidents in an attempt to win some political points.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

Tourism: Visitors to Bratislava will pay more. The higher accommodation tax has been okayed.

Visitors to Bratislava will pay more. The higher accommodation tax has been okayed. Bratislava: The city council has approved changes to the city-wide parking policy and revealed the schedule for creating more residential parking zones.

The city council has approved changes to the city-wide parking policy and revealed the schedule for creating more residential parking zones. Opinion: Slovak MFA Miroslav Wlachovský on the future of the EU.

Slovak MFA Miroslav Wlachovský on the future of the EU. Opinion: Democracies might face complete disruption if we approach generative AI as laxly and late as we approached social media, says Globsec analyst Dominika Hajdu.

Democracies might face complete disruption if we approach generative AI as laxly and late as we approached social media, says Globsec analyst Dominika Hajdu. Advertorial: Profesia's insights uncover the labour market context that can help companies to make necessary changes.

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription with no ads and a print copy of The Slovak Spectator sent to your home in Slovakia. Thank you.

FEATURE STORY FOR THURSDAY

Free events in Bratislava

Vápenná (Source: VaGa)

Read through our selection of three free things that you can do in or near the Slovak capital in the coming days. How about a hike to Vápenná?

EVENT FOR FRIDAY

Roma in Petržalka

Video: Construction of Petržalka (1973)

video //www.youtube.com/embed/4jKWDbnwxsM

As part of the celebration of 50 years of the Petržalka housing estate in Bratislava, the Zrkadlový Háj Culture House has prepared for visitors an evening dedicated to Roma life in the territory of Petržalka. Music, two lectures, and a film are waiting for visitors.

Admission: €3

Date and time: 18:00 on May 26, 2023

In other news

In recent weeks, avian flu has occurred in wild birds at the Orava Dam, Liptovská Mara Dam and in Bratislava's Rusovce.

has occurred in wild birds at the Orava Dam, Liptovská Mara Dam and in Bratislava's Rusovce. From August, the city of Bratislava will take over th e management of approximately 3,000 parking spaces in the Old Town , which have been operated by the private company BPS Park for almost 17 years.

, which have been operated by the private company BPS Park for almost 17 years. If the parliamentary elections were held in May, the Smer-SD party would win them with a gain of 21.3 percent of the votes. Progressive Slovakia would obtain 14.2 percent and Hlas-SD 14 percent, according to the agency NMS Market Research. (Sme)

A Tatra K2 tram in Bratislava celebrates 30 years of partnership and cooperation between South Korea and Slovakia. (Source: imhd.sk/Tragáčik)

WEATHER FOR FRIDAY: Small cloud cover. Occasional showers or storms, particularly in central Slovakia. The highest daytime temperature will rise to 27°C. First-level storm warnings will be in place in the Banská Bystrica Region on Friday. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Follow The Slovak Spectator on Facebook, Instagram (@slovakspectator) and Twitter (@slovakspectator).