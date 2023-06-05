Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

5. Jun 2023 at 8:00  I 

Multi-million-euro resort in Slovakia's Gemer region lasted little more than a year

The Domica Resort shows little sign of reopening, despite new ownership.

author
Marcela Ballová
External contributor
Shades of Disney? The disused Domica Resort in Upper Gemer.Shades of Disney? The disused Domica Resort in Upper Gemer. (Source: Marcela Ballová)

"The Domica Resort combines a fantastic fairy-tale world that your children long for with a unique wellness program for your relaxation in the bosom of virgin nature in the Slovak Karst National Park. In the children's amusement park there is a replica of a medieval castle, scenes from various fairy tales and an amphitheatre for 300 people. In addition to high-quality accommodation and meals, Domica Resort also offers you speleotherapy, i.e. healing stays in the Domica cave," says the Slovak Karst National Park Tourist Information website, while adding that the resort is currently closed for technical reasons and only the Domica cave is open to the public.

There are several reasons why the resort, which was supposed to be a major tourist attraction and source of income for families in the Upper Gemer region, has been closed for years, but they are far from just technical.

The complex, whose architecture would not look out of place in Disneyland, served its purpose for just over a year.

Work to build the resort began in the fall of 2006. Less than four years later it was already shuttered.

Today, the area around the entrance to the Domica cave, which is part of a UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage site, adds nothing to the location's attractiveness.

The only change has been to the ownership deed

