News digest: Some bad news stories from Slovakia

Claims of Russia meddling in elections
The top three constitutional officials received intelligence indicating that Russia has plans to manipulate elections in Slovakia to benefit Robert Fico's Smer party, claims former defense minister Jaroslav Naď, adding that police are investigating the information.
Smer chair Robert Fico denounces the claims, calling them "stupid". Former interior minister Robert Kaliňák (Smer) calls them "nonsense" and adds that the party is concerned about potential election fraud too, but one committed by the state.
Former prime minister Eduard Heger (Democrats) admits that he knew about the intelligence, as did Speaker of the Parliament Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina).
Read more about Russian propaganda in Slovakia:
- Why Russia is winning the information war in Slovakia.
- Disinformation hunter: Slovakia is in a hybrid war.
- War in Ukraine prompts Slovakia to act against disinformation.
- Disinformation outlets are back, prompting no response from state.
- Analysts: Slovakia ill-prepared to face Russian propaganda.
- OPINION: Slovakia’s pro-Western feelings are going south. There are hints that Russia is winning the information war.
- KUCIAK CASE: Zsuzsová was found guilty, but the judges could not find any direct evidence linking Marian Kočner, the subject of Kuciak's stories, to the murder.
- TRAVEL: 'Bad Water' lake attracts bathers in Liptov, despite its name. The natural pool requires regular care.
- ANIMALS: Bear with head stuck in hog feeder for 17 days rescued.
- OPINION: Europe’s best response to the ebb and flow of US politics is to accelerate a trend towards leadership that history demands of it.
On Russian propaganda and what can be done
"Unlike many debaters on Slovak social networks, I watch Russian political shows. I recommend everyone to watch how they talk about countries like Slovakia, about the fact that we are their enemies, that we must be destroyed and so on," says in an interview new Foreign Affairs Minister Miroslav Wlachovský.
"Maybe that would be a wake-up call."
A celebration of books
Taking place between June 2 and June 4, the 10th edition of the Bratislava Book Festival BRaK will present a slew of domestic and foreign writers to the capital. This year the festival will be focused on humour to help people feel more at ease in these trying times.
Find out more including festival programme here (in Slovak). The English section will be completed later.
- President Zuzana Čaputová plans to announce her decision on whether or not she'll run for re-election within a reasonable time.
- "Although challenged by misinformation attempts, European unity has proven its value and effectiveness in defending democratic values and coping with global challenges," said President Zuzana Čaputová in her speech during the opening day of the Globsec security conference in Bratislava. "Let's make sure that we not only create an area of freedom and democracy in Europe, but also maintain it," she emphasized.
- "The future of the West is being decided in Central and Eastern Europe," said Globsec head Robert Vass, highlighting Ukraine's unwavering resolve and its ability to counter Russian aggression.
- Household indebtedness in Slovakia is no longer growing, interest rates are rising, according to a report on financial stability presented by representatives of Slovakia's central bank on Monday.
- In the coming days, large-scale transfers of equipment and material can be seen in eastern Slovakia, as part of the Alertex 2023 military exercise. Its goal is to check the capability of logistics units to organise and carry out the transfer. The Defense Ministry urges citizens not to spread hoaxes.
- The oldest Slovak woman died at the age of 106 in the town of Partizánske, Trenčín Region, on Sunday May 28.
Sunny, light cloud cover in some places. Occasionally light precipitation. Daily temperatures between 24 °C to 29 °C. (SHMÚ)
