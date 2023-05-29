News digest: Some bad news stories from Slovakia

Hints of Russia winning information war in Slovakia, interview with new Foreign Affairs Minister, and an event for book lovers.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good evening. Here is the Monday, May 29 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Claims of Russia meddling in elections

A supporter of Russia during one of the so-called "True March for Peace" events. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

The top three constitutional officials received intelligence indicating that Russia has plans to manipulate elections in Slovakia to benefit Robert Fico's Smer party, claims former defense minister Jaroslav Naď, adding that police are investigating the information.

Smer chair Robert Fico denounces the claims, calling them "stupid". Former interior minister Robert Kaliňák (Smer) calls them "nonsense" and adds that the party is concerned about potential election fraud too, but one committed by the state.

Former prime minister Eduard Heger (Democrats) admits that he knew about the intelligence, as did Speaker of the Parliament Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina).

Read more about Russian propaganda in Slovakia:

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription with no ads and a print copy of The Slovak Spectator sent to your home in Slovakia. Thank you.

FEATURE STORY FOR MONDAY

On Russian propaganda and what can be done

Miroslav Wlachovský. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

"Unlike many debaters on Slovak social networks, I watch Russian political shows. I recommend everyone to watch how they talk about countries like Slovakia, about the fact that we are their enemies, that we must be destroyed and so on," says in an interview new Foreign Affairs Minister Miroslav Wlachovský.

"Maybe that would be a wake-up call."

EVENT FOR THE WEEK

A celebration of books

Illustrative image. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

Taking place between June 2 and June 4, the 10th edition of the Bratislava Book Festival BRaK will present a slew of domestic and foreign writers to the capital. This year the festival will be focused on humour to help people feel more at ease in these trying times.

Find out more including festival programme here (in Slovak). The English section will be completed later.

In other news

President Zuzana Čaputová plans to announce her decision on whether or not she'll run for re-election within a reasonable time.

within a reasonable time. "Although challenged by misinformation attempts, European unity has proven its value and effectiveness in defending democratic values and coping with global challenges," said President Zuzana Čaputová in her speech during the opening day of the Globsec security conference in Bratislava. "Let's make sure that we not only create an area of freedom and democracy in Europe, but also maintain it," she emphasized.

said President Zuzana Čaputová in her speech during the opening day of the Globsec security conference in Bratislava. "Let's make sure that we not only create an area of freedom and democracy in Europe, but also maintain it," she emphasized. " The future of the West is being decided in Central and Eastern Europe ," said Globsec head Robert Vass, highlighting Ukraine's unwavering resolve and its ability to counter Russian aggression.

," said Globsec head Robert Vass, highlighting Ukraine's unwavering resolve and its ability to counter Russian aggression. Household indebtedness in Slovakia is no longer growing , interest rates are rising, according to a report on financial stability presented by representatives of Slovakia's central bank on Monday.

, interest rates are rising, according to a report on financial stability presented by representatives of Slovakia's central bank on Monday. In the coming days, large-scale transfers of equipment and material can be seen in eastern Slovakia, as part of the Alertex 2023 military exercise . Its goal is to check the capability of logistics units to organise and carry out the transfer. The Defense Ministry urges citizens not to spread hoaxes.

. Its goal is to check the capability of logistics units to organise and carry out the transfer. The Defense Ministry urges citizens not to spread hoaxes. The oldest Slovak woman died at the age of 106 in the town of Partizánske, Trenčín Region, on Sunday May 28.

After rainfall in recent days, waste has washed up in the Ružín water reservoir, east Slovakia. According to estimates, approximately 20 tonnes of waste accumulated in Ružín. (Source: TASR)

WEATHER FOR TUESDAY:

Sunny, light cloud cover in some places. Occasionally light precipitation. Daily temperatures between 24 °C to 29 °C. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Follow The Slovak Spectator on Facebook, Instagram (@slovakspectator) and Twitter (@slovakspectator).