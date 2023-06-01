Slovakia to test natural gas extraction near its western border

Nafta company plans to open an exploratory well.

The Nafta company active in natural gas storage and exploration, and the production of hydrocarbons, plans to open an exploratory well to verify the reserves of natural gas near the village of Kúty in the district of Senica, western Slovakia. If the test confirms sufficient gas reserves, Nafta will build a testing unit for its processing. The extracted gas will be supplied to the distribution system of SPP Distribucia. This ensues from the Nafta’s project that was submitted to respective authorities for assessment, the SITA newswire reported.

Nafta projects total costs of the well and the testing unit at €5 million. The maximum daily production should not exceed 50,000 cubic metres of gas. The reserves in the locality are estimated up to 50 million cubic metres.

Gas produced in Slovakia currently covers only about 1 percent of annual consumption, which is around 5 billion cubic metres.