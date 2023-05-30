Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
30. May 2023 at 18:36  I 

New city lamps prevent some Bratislavans from getting good sleep

Light pollution in Bratislava also affects Brno, an expert claims.

Compiled by Spectator staff, Katarína Jakubjaková
Editorial, External contributor
SNP Bridge in Bratislava at night.SNP Bridge in Bratislava at night. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

The city of Bratislava is gradually changing its public lightning, but local people are complaining about the new lights.

Thousands of old sodium lamps, which glow orange, have already been replaced by new energy-saving LED lamps. Despite their economic and ecological advantages, according to an expert, the new lamps have very high intensity and a high proportion of white light, which significantly affects the behaviour of people and animals, the Sme daily writes.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Hynek Medřický, a Czech lighting engineer who studies the effects of artificial lighting on people, measured these high lighting values under the SNP Bridge in Bratislava, which he says he has not encountered in any public space.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Bratislava

Top stories

Bratislava's Devín district.

Devín indebted for 500 years, necessitating a tailored law

The district has suffered enough, says expert.


29. may
Jupiter (centre) and its Galilean moons: from left Ganymede, Io, Europa and Callisto. Juice with deployed antennas and arrays is in the bottom right.

From Košice to Ganymede: Slovak engineers are leaving their mark in space

Slovaks are active participants in two ongoing space missions.


20. may
A supporter of Russia during one of the so-called "True march for peace" events.

News digest: Some bad news stories from Slovakia

Hints of Russia winning information war in Slovakia, interview with new Foreign Affairs Minister, and an event for book lovers.


29. may
Miroslav Wlachovský.

MFA Wlachovský: Slovaks would be surprised by what Russians say about us

The new head of Slovak diplomacy, Wlachovský, explains what he wants to accomplish.


29. may
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad