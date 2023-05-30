New city lamps prevent some Bratislavans from getting good sleep

Light pollution in Bratislava also affects Brno, an expert claims.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The city of Bratislava is gradually changing its public lightning, but local people are complaining about the new lights.

Thousands of old sodium lamps, which glow orange, have already been replaced by new energy-saving LED lamps. Despite their economic and ecological advantages, according to an expert, the new lamps have very high intensity and a high proportion of white light, which significantly affects the behaviour of people and animals, the Sme daily writes.

Hynek Medřický, a Czech lighting engineer who studies the effects of artificial lighting on people, measured these high lighting values under the SNP Bridge in Bratislava, which he says he has not encountered in any public space.