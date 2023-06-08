Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

\
Show all sections
8. Jun 2023 at 11:30

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Visit an International Choir Festival or Playstreet for kids this weekend

author
Kseniia Husieva

Nature | Music | Festival

Nature

Illustrative stock photo Illustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

Hike to Medené Hámre Waterfall

June 10, Meeting point at Nivy bus station at 8:50

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Since this week's weather forecast doesn't look so good, we offer you the chance to join an easy local hike. A group of foreigners are preparing to go on a nice and relatively flat hike on Saturday, taking in some of the hidden sights of Medene Hamre that most of you haven't seen before.

The route includes a waterfall, a hidden cave and hidden mine entrance, followed by a forested trail back to Biely Kríž and finishing in Rača.

SkryťTurn off ads

The group of hikers meets at Nivy bus station at 8:50 for the 219 bus, which leaves at 9:07 on platform 17.

Here's a map if you would like to go on the hike later.

Music

Bratislava Choir Festival

From June 8 till June 11, at the Primate's Palace, in Klarisky and the Jesuit Church in Bratislava, time depends on the day, see the program below

The International Choir Festival is a chance for choirs from all over the world to contribute to a peaceful mood with their songs, voices, traditional culture and spontaneous performance.

There will also be a competition, during which the choirs will demonstrate their singing qualities in front of an expert panel of judges. Ten choirs from 5 countries will take part in the festival: Finland, Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

SkryťTurn off ads

Here you can read the program, all the performances are free of charge. More information about the ensembles here.

Festival

Festival Ulica na hranie at Mudroňova elementary school Festival Ulica na hranie at Mudroňova elementary school (Source: Veronika Gežík)

Playstreet for kids

Saturday, June 10, from 10:00 to 18:00 at Riazanská elementary school

On Saturday, the street near Riazanská elementary school will turn into a one-day pedestrian zone, so that children can play carefree on the street without cars. All residents who want to experience this public space in front of the school, in a different way from usual are welcome.

Get ready for a good dose of entertainment for both young and old visitors throughout the day. A variety of entertainment, including a science workshop, circus, a party with DJ, sports events, ballet, and a performance by school children await you.

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.

Bratislava

Related topics: Countrywide events

Top stories

Action store in Zvolen, central Slovakia.

Dutch discount retail chain Action lures with ‘treasure hunt’ experience

Six Action stores already open, more in pipeline, firm says.


7. jun
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Jupiter (centre) and its Galilean moons: from left Ganymede, Io, Europa and Callisto. Juice with deployed antennas and arrays is in the bottom right.

From Košice to Ganymede: Slovak engineers are leaving their mark in space

Slovaks are active participants in two ongoing space missions.


20. may

History Talks: Rising from the flames

Bernolákovo palace was built in the calm following war and has survived multiple catastrophes.


3 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad