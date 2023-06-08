3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Nature
Hike to Medené Hámre Waterfall
June 10, Meeting point at Nivy bus station at 8:50
Since this week's weather forecast doesn't look so good, we offer you the chance to join an easy local hike. A group of foreigners are preparing to go on a nice and relatively flat hike on Saturday, taking in some of the hidden sights of Medene Hamre that most of you haven't seen before.
The route includes a waterfall, a hidden cave and hidden mine entrance, followed by a forested trail back to Biely Kríž and finishing in Rača.
The group of hikers meets at Nivy bus station at 8:50 for the 219 bus, which leaves at 9:07 on platform 17.
Here's a map if you would like to go on the hike later.
Music
Bratislava Choir Festival
From June 8 till June 11, at the Primate's Palace, in Klarisky and the Jesuit Church in Bratislava, time depends on the day, see the program below
The International Choir Festival is a chance for choirs from all over the world to contribute to a peaceful mood with their songs, voices, traditional culture and spontaneous performance.
There will also be a competition, during which the choirs will demonstrate their singing qualities in front of an expert panel of judges. Ten choirs from 5 countries will take part in the festival: Finland, Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
Here you can read the program, all the performances are free of charge. More information about the ensembles here.
Festival
Playstreet for kids
Saturday, June 10, from 10:00 to 18:00 at Riazanská elementary school
On Saturday, the street near Riazanská elementary school will turn into a one-day pedestrian zone, so that children can play carefree on the street without cars. All residents who want to experience this public space in front of the school, in a different way from usual are welcome.
Get ready for a good dose of entertainment for both young and old visitors throughout the day. A variety of entertainment, including a science workshop, circus, a party with DJ, sports events, ballet, and a performance by school children await you.
