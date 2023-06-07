News digest: Historic milestone for the Vietnamese community

Discount chain touts special experience, how effective police directorates are in solving sexual crimes, and storm warning for the country.

Good evening. Here is the Wednesday, June 7 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Vietnamese now 14th national minority

Representatives of the Vietnamese community in Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

Vietnamese people first arrived in Czechoslovakia in the 1950s. Most came as part of student exchange programmes run under the communist regime. Many who came settled, paving the way for their families to join them in the 1990s and seek employment in family businesses.

Now, many decades later, the Vietnamese community has reached a milestone. On Wednesday, it was officially recognised as the 14th national minority in Slovakia.

FEATURE STORY FOR WEDNESDAY

Success in solving sex crimes depends on officer

The building of the Police Corps Presidium. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

If a rape victim files a criminal complaint at the police station in Bratislava's Old Town borough, the chance that the case will be successfully investigated is significantly lower than if they file it in the Karlová Ves or Dúbravka boroughs.

Since 2013, only every tenth criminal complaint filed by a victim of sexual violence in Bratislava's Old Town has led to charges being brought.

Learn more about how individual district police directorates fare when it comes to solving crimes of sexual violence.

EVENT FOR THURSDAY

Do you want a dose of inventive music?

video //www.youtube.com/embed/3geWDNczaLc

London-based Italian musician Alessio Natalizio, also known as Not Wawing, will perform his eclectic set of rave, IDM, EBM, dance-pop, industrial, techno, trance music in Bratislava.

Due to bad weather the concert will take place in the Fuga club on SNP Square in central Bratislava starting at 20:00 PM. Admission starts from €8.

In other news

A group of MPs has proposed recognising the famine in Ukraine in 1932 and 1933 as genocide . The famine caused the death of millions of Ukrainians and was planned and carried out by the Soviet regime. Now, according to the MPs, Russia wants to destroy Ukraine's national identity again and physically eliminate Ukrainians as a nation.

. The famine caused the death of millions of Ukrainians and was planned and carried out by the Soviet regime. Now, according to the MPs, Russia wants to destroy Ukraine's national identity again and physically eliminate Ukrainians as a nation. Slovakia will donate military material worth over €4.2 million to Ukraine , after the government approved a Defence Ministry proposal.

, after the government approved a Defence Ministry proposal. People who accommodate Ukrainian expatriates should check whether the latter still have a valid certificate of tolerated residence . The document is necessary so that the Transport Ministry can retroactively pay allowance for provided accommodation.

. The document is necessary so that the Transport Ministry can retroactively pay allowance for provided accommodation. The trial of former Slovak National Party (SNS) leader and former Žilina mayor Ján Slota on charges of corruption started at the Specialised Criminal Court in Banská Bystrica.

at the Specialised Criminal Court in Banská Bystrica. If the government does not do anything, €800 million could be forfeited from old European funds, Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor said. Eurofunds allocated for the years 2014 to 2020 must be used up by the end of the year.

Czech President Petr Pavel during his visit at the military base Lešť near Zvolen, central Slovakia.. (Source: TASR)

WEATHER FOR THURSDAY:

Cloudy, rain expected in many places, occasional storms with level 1 storm warning in place for the entire country. Daily temperatures between 18 °C and 24 °C. (SHMÚ)

