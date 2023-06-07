Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

\
Show all sections
7. Jun 2023 at 17:20

News digest: Historic milestone for the Vietnamese community

Discount chain touts special experience, how effective police directorates are in solving sexual crimes, and storm warning for the country.

Matúš Beňo

Good evening. Here is the Wednesday, June 7 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Vietnamese now 14th national minority

Representatives of the Vietnamese community in Slovakia. Representatives of the Vietnamese community in Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

Vietnamese people first arrived in Czechoslovakia in the 1950s. Most came as part of student exchange programmes run under the communist regime. Many who came settled, paving the way for their families to join them in the 1990s and seek employment in family businesses.

Now, many decades later, the Vietnamese community has reached a milestone. On Wednesday, it was officially recognised as the 14th national minority in Slovakia.

SkryťTurn off ads

Read more about the community in Slovakia:

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription with no ads and a print copy of The Slovak Spectator sent to your home in Slovakia. Thank you.

SkryťTurn off ads

FEATURE STORY FOR WEDNESDAY

Success in solving sex crimes depends on officer

The building of the Police Corps Presidium. The building of the Police Corps Presidium. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

If a rape victim files a criminal complaint at the police station in Bratislava's Old Town borough, the chance that the case will be successfully investigated is significantly lower than if they file it in the Karlová Ves or Dúbravka boroughs.

Since 2013, only every tenth criminal complaint filed by a victim of sexual violence in Bratislava's Old Town has led to charges being brought.

Learn more about how individual district police directorates fare when it comes to solving crimes of sexual violence.

EVENT FOR THURSDAY

Do you want a dose of inventive music?

London-based Italian musician Alessio Natalizio, also known as Not Wawing, will perform his eclectic set of rave, IDM, EBM, dance-pop, industrial, techno, trance music in Bratislava.

Due to bad weather the concert will take place in the Fuga club on SNP Square in central Bratislava starting at 20:00 PM. Admission starts from €8.

In other news

  • A group of MPs has proposed recognising the famine in Ukraine in 1932 and 1933 as genocide. The famine caused the death of millions of Ukrainians and was planned and carried out by the Soviet regime. Now, according to the MPs, Russia wants to destroy Ukraine's national identity again and physically eliminate Ukrainians as a nation.
  • Slovakia will donate military material worth over €4.2 million to Ukraine, after the government approved a Defence Ministry proposal.
  • People who accommodate Ukrainian expatriates should check whether the latter still have a valid certificate of tolerated residence. The document is necessary so that the Transport Ministry can retroactively pay allowance for provided accommodation.
  • The trial of former Slovak National Party (SNS) leader and former Žilina mayor Ján Slota on charges of corruption started at the Specialised Criminal Court in Banská Bystrica.
  • If the government does not do anything, €800 million could be forfeited from old European funds, Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor said. Eurofunds allocated for the years 2014 to 2020 must be used up by the end of the year.
Czech President Petr Pavel during his visit at the military base Lešť near Zvolen, central Slovakia.. Czech President Petr Pavel during his visit at the military base Lešť near Zvolen, central Slovakia.. (Source: TASR)

WEATHER FOR THURSDAY:

Cloudy, rain expected in many places, occasional storms with level 1 storm warning in place for the entire country. Daily temperatures between 18 °C and 24 °C. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Follow The Slovak Spectator on Facebook, Instagram (@slovakspectator) and Twitter (@slovakspectator).

Today in Slovakia

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

Success of solving sexual crimes depends on officer you get

Analysis of successful criminal investigations.


5 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Jupiter (centre) and its Galilean moons: from left Ganymede, Io, Europa and Callisto. Juice with deployed antennas and arrays is in the bottom right.

From Košice to Ganymede: Slovak engineers are leaving their mark in space

Slovaks are active participants in two ongoing space missions.


20. may
Presidents from the B9 group attend a summit in Bratislava on June 6, 2023.

News digest: A new era of Slovak courts is beginning, promises justice on time

A B9 summit takes place in Bratislava, Slovaks' lack of interest in the 2024 EP elections, and Bardejov will hold a pride parade at the weekend.


22 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad