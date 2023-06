The unparalleled car accident happened last October.

Dušan Dědeček is sentenced to 15 years in prison on June 8, 2023, for killing five students while driving a car under the influence of alcohol last October. (Source: TASR - Martin Baumann)

The Bratislava I City Court has found former Slovak Deaflympic Committee official Dušan Dědeček guilty of killing five people and sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

On October 2 of last year, he drove a car under the influence of alcohol and ran into one of the busiest bus stops in Bratislava, Zochova, where about 40 people were awaiting their buses. Five students were killed and about 20 people got injured.

At the beginning of the trial on Thursday, the man said: “I am guilty.”