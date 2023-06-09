How to spend summer in Bratislava

The capital's annual summer festival is a good place to start.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share Share Twitter Facebook Whatsapp E-mail Link to the page

Bratislava is about to kick off the summer season in traditional style. Starting on June 15, the capital will once again host its annual, multi-genre municipal festival. All the city's districts will take part in the summer-long events.

Festival Bratislavské kultúrne leto (Bratislava Cultural Summer) officially starts on June 15 with a concert. The organizers have joined forces with the One Day Jazz festival to showcase the pioneers of fusion-funk, Icelandic band Mezzoforte, best known for their global hit Garden Party. The band will be accompanied by Slovak drummer Martin Valihora to form a special ensemble for the event. Visitors will be able to enjoy the concert in the old town's Main Square (Hlavné Námestie) in Bratislava.

The capital city will bring back festival evergreens like the Summer Gala of the Slovak National Theatre, the International Guitar Festival, the Viva Musica! festival, Summer Days with Shakespeare, and a Rainbow Pride event.

There will also be a range of smaller events. These include the reopening of the iconic Družba fountain, a Bratislava landmark that has been undergoing a years-long restoration, and a one-day event, Night of Music, which is part of an international festival. Bratislava will join more than 120 other cities in hosting themed performances on that day.

Visitors can look forward to concerts, theatre, outdoor exercise sessions, swaps, and even silent discos. All age categories will have something to look forward to. During the regular programme, Mondays will focus on yoga, Wednesdays on cinema and Saturdays on families with children, organisers from the Bratislava Cultural and Information Center explained.

Additional tips

Bratislava will be full of events this summer. Here’s some useful links from our website that will make navigating the city easier.

Guide: Our Bratislava guide will walk you through nooks, sights, pretty spots and more. Never get lost again!

Events for foreigners: Each week, we’re bringing you a set of ten recommendations on what to do in Bratislava. All mentioned events are suitable for English speakers. To save a coin, we also recommend checking out our free things to do in Bratislava.