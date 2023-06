Munch, a Czech-Hungarian startup, plans to expand to other regions.

The food waste app Munch was launched in Slovakia in April 2023. (Source: Facebook/Munch.hu)

Savers craving for palatable but cheap meals in Bratislava do not have to look any further, but they have to wait until evening and be quick.

The food waste app Munch, on which restaurants and other food service providers offer unsold meals with an up to a 70-percent discount, has become available to a wide range of customers in the city, the Sme daily writes.

The service, which students and budget travellers may find of interest in the first place, was launched in April.