Refurbishment of Komenského Square in Bratislava’s centre in reduced version for now

The city is awaiting reconstruction of the historical building of the Slovak National Theatre.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share Share Twitter Facebook Whatsapp E-mail Link to the page

The current look of Komenského Square in the historical centre of Bratislava significantly differs from a flagship project of the city to refurbish public places. Last autumn a new stone paving was laid, new lighting was installed and new greenery planted. But a pergola, a water element as well as other proposed features, are missing.

“At the moment, the first, sort of dietary stage of the project has been implemented,” Aleš Šedivec from the Totalstudio architectural studio, which won a tender to design the new look of the square back in 2020, told The Slovak Spectator. “However, Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo has promised us that he will do everything possible to see the project completed.”

For the city council and its Metropolitan Institute Bratislava (MIB), which deals with, among other things, urban planning and development in the Slovak capital, returning the square’s identity as a park was a great challenge, but it should also serve as a positive example of how to give space in the city centre back to the public.

“Komenského Square is an example of what the whole process of restoring a public space should look like - from the importance of involving the general public and experts, to incorporating their requirements into the architectural tender so that it generates the best possible solution,” MIB said back in 2020.

From parking to a park